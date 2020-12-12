Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)’s traded shares stood at 807,699 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.72. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $26.39, to imply a decline of -3.08% or -$0.84 in intraday trading. The SIG share’s 52-week high remains $32.22, putting it -22.09% down since that peak but still an impressive +78.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.6. The company has a valuation of $1.38 Billion, with an average of 1.57 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.27 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG), translating to a mean rating of 3.8. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give SIG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.92.

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) trade information

After registering a -3.08% downside on the day, Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $30.13 this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 12.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.87%, and 5.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 21.39%. Short interest in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) saw shorts transact 10.92 Million shares and set a 8.6 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25, implying a decline of -5.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17 and $33 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SIG is trading 25.05% off suggested target high and -35.58% from its likely low.

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Signet Jewelers Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) shares are +124.79% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -84.79% against -17.7%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -20.4% this quarter before jumping 81.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -18.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $1.98 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending April 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.28 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.15 Billion and $861.74 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -8.1% before jumping 48.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -21.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 111.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7% annually.

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)’s Major holders

Signet Jewelers Limited insiders hold 2.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 105.79% of the shares at 108.9% float percentage. In total, 271 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Select Equity Group, Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 8.08 Million shares (or 15.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $151.06 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 7.83 Million shares, or about 14.96% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $146.43 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 3,205,715 shares. This is just over 6.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $71.42 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.42 Million, or 2.72% of the shares, all valued at about $26.58 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored