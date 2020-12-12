InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s traded shares stood at 549,102 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.14, to imply a decline of -3.2% or -$0.17 in intraday trading. The IFRX share’s 52-week high remains $9.7, putting it -88.72% down since that peak but still an impressive +50.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.52. The company has a valuation of $145.09 Million, with an average of 534.54 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 364.98 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for InflaRx N.V. (IFRX), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give IFRX a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.27.

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) trade information

After registering a -3.2% downside on the day, InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.35- this Friday, Dec 11, jumping 3.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 26.91%, and 25.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 29.8%. Short interest in InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) saw shorts transact 492.08 Million shares and set a 1.35 days time to cover.

InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -72.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s Major holders

InflaRx N.V. insiders hold 25.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.78% of the shares at 19.84% float percentage. In total, 36 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.01 Million shares (or 3.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.29 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with 678.53 Thousand shares, or about 2.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $2.89 Million.

We also have Alps ETF Tr-Alps Medical Breakthroughs ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, Alps ETF Tr-Alps Medical Breakthroughs ETF holds roughly 34,200 shares. This is just over 0.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $150.48 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 14.52 Thousand, or 0.06% of the shares, all valued at about $61.84 Thousand.

