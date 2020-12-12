Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)’s traded shares stood at 862,680 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.22. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.15, to imply a decline of -0.85% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The TV share’s 52-week high remains $12.61, putting it -54.72% down since that peak but still an impressive +42.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.65. The company has a valuation of $4.6 Billion, with an average of 1.34 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.29 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) trade information

After registering a -0.85% downside on the day, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.60- this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 5.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.79%, and 1.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -30.52%. Short interest in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) saw shorts transact 1.75 Million shares and set a 1.36 days time to cover.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV) shares are +38.14% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -185.71% against 4.5%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -72.7% this quarter before jumping 100% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -9% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $1.35 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.21 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.46 Billion and $1.16 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -7.3% before jumping 4.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -1.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -22.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.2% annually.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)’s Major holders

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 49.94% of the shares at 49.94% float percentage. In total, 165 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dodge & Cox Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 67.56 Million shares (or 11.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $417.51 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Harris Associates L.P. with 63.26 Million shares, or about 10.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $390.95 Million.

We also have Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Oakmark International Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds roughly 49,587,980 shares. This is just over 8.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $306.45 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 27.07 Million, or 4.68% of the shares, all valued at about $167.26 Million.

