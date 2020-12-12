Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)’s traded shares stood at 361,960 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.38. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.83, to imply an increase of 0.55% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The DSX share’s 52-week high remains $3.3, putting it -80.33% down since that peak but still an impressive +31.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.25. The company has a valuation of $163.37 Million, with an average of 344.16 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 271.31 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DSX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.05.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) trade information

After registering a 0.55% upside on the day, Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.94 this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 5.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.14%, and 22.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -41.16%. Short interest in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) saw shorts transact 727.89 Million shares and set a 2.68 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.27, implying an increase of 24.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.6 and $3 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DSX is trading 63.93% off suggested target high and -12.57% from its likely low.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $41.13 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $39.48 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $47.02 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -12.5%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 1.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -265.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5% annually.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)’s Major holders

Diana Shipping Inc. insiders hold 26.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 23.89% of the shares at 32.32% float percentage. In total, 49 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kopernik Global Investors, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 5.99 Million shares (or 6.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.44 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Russell Investments Group, Ltd. with 3.48 Million shares, or about 3.82% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $4.91 Million.

We also have Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and TIFF Multi-Asset Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund holds roughly 2,331,975 shares. This is just over 2.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.24 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 215.18 Thousand, or 0.24% of the shares, all valued at about $303.41 Thousand.

