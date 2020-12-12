Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE:MCF)’s traded shares stood at 853,586 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.64. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.79, to imply an increase of 7.19% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The MCF share’s 52-week high remains $4.79, putting it -167.6% down since that peak but still an impressive +53.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.84. The company has a valuation of $310.9 Million, with an average of 1.48 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 750.01 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MCF a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE:MCF) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2, implying an increase of 11.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2 and $2 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MCF is trading 11.73% off suggested target high and 11.73% from its likely low.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -20.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 37% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE:MCF)’s Major holders

Contango Oil & Gas Company insiders hold 46.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 36.74% of the shares at 68.98% float percentage. In total, 92 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 10.37 Million shares (or 6.5% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.89 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.92 Million shares, or about 3.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $7.93 Million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Deutsche DWS Investment Tr-DWS Small Cap Core Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund holds roughly 3,721,880 shares. This is just over 2.33% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.99 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.56 Million, or 2.23% of the shares, all valued at about $4.77 Million.

