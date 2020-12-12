Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)’s traded shares stood at 537,297 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.14. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.55, to imply a decline of -0.62% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The CDXS share’s 52-week high remains $19.3, putting it -9.97% down since that peak but still an impressive +51.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.43. The company has a valuation of $1.12 Billion, with an average of 660.81 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 353.36 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Codexis, Inc. (CDXS), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CDXS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.12.

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) trade information

After registering a -0.62% downside on the day, Codexis, Inc. (CDXS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $18.36 this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 4.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.06%, and 14.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.76%. Short interest in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) saw shorts transact 4.91 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20, implying an increase of 13.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17 and $23 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CDXS is trading 31.05% off suggested target high and -3.13% from its likely low.

Codexis, Inc. (CDXS) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $20.96 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $17.71 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $18.65 Million and $14.67 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 12.4% before jumping 20.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -1.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)’s Major holders

Codexis, Inc. insiders hold 3.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.56% of the shares at 88.29% float percentage. In total, 185 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Nantahala Capital Management, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 5.36 Million shares (or 9.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $62.97 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baillie Gifford and Company with 5.36 Million shares, or about 9.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $62.94 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Janus Henderson Venture Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Codexis, Inc. (CDXS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,551,131 shares. This is just over 2.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $18.21 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.19 Million, or 2.01% of the shares, all valued at about $13.96 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored