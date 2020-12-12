CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)’s traded shares stood at 594,525 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.78. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $68.94, to imply a decline of -2.45% or -$1.73 in intraday trading. The CDNA share’s 52-week high remains $72.58, putting it -5.28% down since that peak but still an impressive +81.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.04. The company has a valuation of $3.4 Billion, with an average of 556.44 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 590.86 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for CareDx, Inc (CDNA), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CDNA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) trade information

After registering a -2.45% downside on the day, CareDx, Inc (CDNA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $72.79 this Friday, Dec 11, jumping 5.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.21%, and 27.6% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 219.61%. Short interest in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) saw shorts transact 4.69 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $63.83, implying a decline of -7.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $55 and $75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CDNA is trading 8.79% off suggested target high and -20.22% from its likely low.

CareDx, Inc (CDNA) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $53.21 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $55.42 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $35.82 Million and $38.38 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 48.5% before jumping 44.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -52.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 60.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)’s Major holders

CareDx, Inc insiders hold 1.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 100.82% of the shares at 102.68% float percentage. In total, 277 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fred Alger Management, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 5.1 Million shares (or 10.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $193.54 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.63 Million shares, or about 7.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $137.56 Million.

We also have Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CareDx, Inc (CDNA) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, Alger Small Cap Focus Fund holds roughly 4,197,582 shares. This is just over 8.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $139.99 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.68 Million, or 3.42% of the shares, all valued at about $56.18 Million.

