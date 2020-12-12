Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)’s traded shares stood at 391,422 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $34.92, to imply an increase of 0.72% or $0.25 in intraday trading. The BDTX share’s 52-week high remains $46.25, putting it -32.45% down since that peak but still an impressive +49.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.63. The company has a valuation of $1.26 Billion, with an average of 257.09 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 246.13 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (BDTX), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BDTX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.63.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) trade information

After registering a 0.72% upside on the day, Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (BDTX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $35.22 this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 0.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.33%, and -0.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.55%. Short interest in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) saw shorts transact 3.05 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $51, implying an increase of 46.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $43 and $58 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BDTX is trading 66.09% off suggested target high and 23.14% from its likely low.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (BDTX) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -294.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)’s Major holders

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 4.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.09% of the shares at 90.38% float percentage. In total, 139 institutions holds shares in the company, led by NEA Management Company, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 3.45 Million shares (or 9.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $104.29 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is RA Capital Management, L.P. with 2.59 Million shares, or about 7.2% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $78.29 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (BDTX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 570,241 shares. This is just over 1.58% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17.24 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 525Thousand, or 1.46% of the shares, all valued at about $15.87 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored