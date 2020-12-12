BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s traded shares stood at 331,145 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $43.11, to imply a decline of -2.6% or -$1.15 in intraday trading. The BTAI share’s 52-week high remains $71.5, putting it -65.85% down since that peak but still an impressive +85.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.05. The company has a valuation of $1.05 Billion, with an average of 390.1 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 453.98 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BTAI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.95.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) trade information

After registering a -2.6% downside on the day, BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $48.71 this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 11.5% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.67%, and -23.81% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 195.07%. Short interest in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) saw shorts transact 3.27 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $110, implying an increase of 155.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $60 and $175 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BTAI is trading 305.94% off suggested target high and 39.18% from its likely low.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -53% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s Major holders

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 39.8% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.87% of the shares at 89.49% float percentage. In total, 155 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.93 Million shares (or 7.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $83.54 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 1.29 Million shares, or about 5.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $56.1 Million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Growth Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 1,130,600 shares. This is just over 4.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $51.66 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 752.93 Thousand, or 3.09% of the shares, all valued at about $34.4 Million.

