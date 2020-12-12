BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA)’s traded shares stood at 391,498 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.9. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.82, to imply a decline of -8.44% or -$0.26 in intraday trading. The BCDA share’s 52-week high remains $6.75, putting it -139.36% down since that peak but still an impressive +32.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.91. The company has a valuation of $35.05 Million, with an average of 184.84 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 82.08 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for BioCardia, Inc. (BCDA), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BCDA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.3.

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) trade information

After registering a -8.44% downside on the day, BioCardia, Inc. (BCDA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.60- this Thursday, Dec 10, jumping 21.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.88%, and 35.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.37%. Short interest in BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) saw shorts transact 11.27 Million shares and set a 0.14 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.88, implying an increase of 356.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7 and $19 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BCDA is trading 573.76% off suggested target high and 148.23% from its likely low.

BioCardia, Inc. (BCDA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BioCardia, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. BioCardia, Inc. (BCDA) shares are -18.26% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -36.02% against 14.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 37.5% this quarter before jumping 67.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -83.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $80Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $100Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $215Million and $38Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -62.8% before jumping 163.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 20.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA)’s Major holders

BioCardia, Inc. insiders hold 53.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.75% of the shares at 20.87% float percentage. In total, 9 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Captrust Financial Advisors. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 659.36 Thousand shares (or 13.6% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.5 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Roumell Asset Management LLC with 333Thousand shares, or about 6.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $755.91 Thousand.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored