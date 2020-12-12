Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s traded shares stood at 405,944 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.85. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.71, to imply a decline of -1.81% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The BNTC share’s 52-week high remains $17.415, putting it -542.62% down since that peak but still an impressive +7.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.52. The company has a valuation of $11.94 Million, with an average of 1.61 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 446.02 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BNTC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.75.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) trade information

After registering a -1.81% downside on the day, Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.95- this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 31.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.81%, and -9.97% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -64.58%. Short interest in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) saw shorts transact 48.4 Million shares and set a 0.11 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14, implying an increase of 416.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14 and $14 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BNTC is trading 416.61% off suggested target high and 416.61% from its likely low.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 57.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s Major holders

Benitec Biopharma Inc. insiders hold 16.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.17% of the shares at 10.93% float percentage. In total, 10 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 34.84 Thousand shares (or 0.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $218.78 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Credit Suisse Ag/ with 15.58 Thousand shares, or about 0.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $97.83 Thousand.

