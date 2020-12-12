Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)’s traded shares stood at 311,229 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $43.94, to imply a decline of -4.14% or -$1.9 in intraday trading. The AXNX share’s 52-week high remains $52.1, putting it -18.57% down since that peak but still an impressive +65.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.25. The company has a valuation of $1.75 Billion, with an average of 428.62 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 549.69 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (AXNX), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AXNX a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.31.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) trade information

After registering a -4.14% downside on the day, Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (AXNX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $48.28 this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 8.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.72%, and -3.07% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 58.57%. Short interest in Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) saw shorts transact 5.44 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $61, implying an increase of 38.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $53 and $77 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AXNX is trading 75.24% off suggested target high and 20.62% from its likely low.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (AXNX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (AXNX) shares are +14.97% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -45.71% against 2.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 58.7% this quarter before jumping 16.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 714% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $35.68 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $33.62 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $9.95 Million and $26.3 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 258.7% before jumping 27.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -139.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)’s Major holders

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. insiders hold 6.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 112.64% of the shares at 121% float percentage. In total, 231 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 4.69 Million shares (or 11.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $239.37 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.53 Million shares, or about 6.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $129.22 Million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port and Baron Small Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (AXNX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port holds roughly 1,000,000 shares. This is just over 2.51% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $51.04 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 950Thousand, or 2.39% of the shares, all valued at about $48.49 Million.

