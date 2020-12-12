Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)’s traded shares stood at 335,349 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $26.64, to imply a decline of -2.84% or -$0.78 in intraday trading. The DAO share’s 52-week high remains $47.7, putting it -79.05% down since that peak but still an impressive +49.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.38. The company has a valuation of $2.98 Billion, with an average of 437.4 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 534.5 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Youdao, Inc. (DAO), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DAO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.61.

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) trade information

After registering a -2.84% downside on the day, Youdao, Inc. (DAO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $29.79 this Tuesday, Dec 08, jumping 10.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.7%, and 8.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 89.2%. Short interest in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) saw shorts transact 1.44 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Youdao, Inc. (DAO) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $165.22 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $127.95 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $58.11 Million and $77.36 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 184.3% before jumping 65.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -212% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

