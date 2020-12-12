Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s traded shares stood at 455,170 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.22. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $69.04, to imply a decline of -0.9% or -$0.63 in intraday trading. The SAGE share’s 52-week high remains $86.74, putting it -25.64% down since that peak but still an impressive +63.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $25.01. The company has a valuation of $3.59 Billion, with an average of 851.44 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 746.46 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SAGE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.46.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) trade information

After registering a -0.9% downside on the day, Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $73.42 this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 5.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.78%, and -11.79% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -4.36%. Short interest in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) saw shorts transact 5.44 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $95.9, implying an increase of 38.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $60 and $190 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SAGE is trading 175.2% off suggested target high and -13.09% from its likely low.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sage Therapeutics, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE) shares are +85.09% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -31.02% against 15.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 85.8% this quarter before jumping 84% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 740.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 19 analysts is $55.34 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $95.3 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.96 Million and $2.29 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2723.5% before jumping 4068.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -51.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -65.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 41.4% annually.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s Major holders

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 1.8% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 104.85% of the shares at 106.76% float percentage. In total, 346 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 7.8 Million shares (or 14.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $476.5 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.52 Million shares, or about 8.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $276.29 Million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 2,456,437 shares. This is just over 4.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $180.25 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.47 Million, or 2.83% of the shares, all valued at about $89.91 Million.

