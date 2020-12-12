Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV)’s traded shares stood at 335,554 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.76. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12, to imply a decline of -4.91% or -$0.62 in intraday trading. The REV share’s 52-week high remains $24.2, putting it -101.67% down since that peak but still an impressive +67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.96. The company has a valuation of $640Million, with an average of 764.88 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.02 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Revlon, Inc. (REV), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give REV a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.14.

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) trade information

After registering a -4.91% downside on the day, Revlon, Inc. (REV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $14.38 this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 16.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -16.08%, and 11.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -43.98%. Short interest in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) saw shorts transact 2.99 Million shares and set a 2.93 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13, implying an increase of 8.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13 and $13 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, REV is trading 8.33% off suggested target high and 8.33% from its likely low.

Revlon, Inc. (REV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Revlon, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Revlon, Inc. (REV) shares are +18.34% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 31.02% against 7.3%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -68.2% this quarter before jumping 10.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -18.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $698.5 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $487Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $712.6 Million and $499.2 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -2% before falling -2.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -43.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 45.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5% annually.

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV)’s Major holders

Revlon, Inc. insiders hold 87.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.3% of the shares at 96.6% float percentage. In total, 105 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Mittleman Investment Management, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.79 Million shares (or 3.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.3 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Alberta Investment Managament Corp with 1.39 Million shares, or about 2.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $8.79 Million.

We also have Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Revlon, Inc. (REV) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund holds roughly 202,120 shares. This is just over 0.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.28 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 177.61 Thousand, or 0.33% of the shares, all valued at about $1.12 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored