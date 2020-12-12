Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL)’s traded shares stood at 567,970 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $26, to imply an increase of 1.17% or $0.3 in intraday trading. The PLL share’s 52-week high remains $54.5, putting it -109.62% down since that peak but still an impressive +84.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4. The company has a valuation of $359.25 Million, with an average of 765.94 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.47 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PLL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) trade information

After registering a 1.17% upside on the day, Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $28.85 this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 9.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.4%, and 6.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 214.75%. Short interest in Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) saw shorts transact 556.74 Million shares and set a 225.4 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $39.35, implying an increase of 51.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $27.46 and $50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PLL is trading 92.31% off suggested target high and 5.62% from its likely low.

Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored