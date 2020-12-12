Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)’s traded shares stood at 589,419 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.4. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.52, to imply an increase of 2.02% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The FBIO share’s 52-week high remains $4.78, putting it -89.68% down since that peak but still an impressive +58.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.04. The company has a valuation of $236.13 Million, with an average of 699.27 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.19 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIO), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FBIO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.16.

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) trade information

After registering a 2.02% upside on the day, Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.86- this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 11.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.35%, and -0.79% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -1.95%. Short interest in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) saw shorts transact 1.35 Million shares and set a 1.13 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.92, implying an increase of 253.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.5 and $16 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FBIO is trading 534.92% off suggested target high and 78.57% from its likely low.

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Fortress Biotech, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIO) shares are -10.95% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 4.11% against 14.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 40.7% this quarter before jumping 26.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 22% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $12.56 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $10.82 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $11.13 Million and $11.29 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 12.8% before falling -4.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -5.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 56.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25.5% annually.

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)’s Major holders

Fortress Biotech, Inc. insiders hold 23.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 33.71% of the shares at 44.3% float percentage. In total, 104 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Nantahala Capital Management, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 8.22 Million shares (or 8.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $33.23 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 4.56 Million shares, or about 4.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $18.42 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,377,751 shares. This is just over 1.47% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.57 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.31 Million, or 1.39% of the shares, all valued at about $2.87 Million.

