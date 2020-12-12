ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)’s traded shares stood at 371,905 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.93, to imply a decline of -6.31% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The ASLN share’s 52-week high remains $2.87, putting it -48.7% down since that peak but still an impressive +56.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.83. The company has a valuation of $73.32 Million, with an average of 974.71 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 375.42 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ASLN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) trade information

After registering a -6.31% downside on the day, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.2 this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 12.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.53%, and 21.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.93%. Short interest in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) saw shorts transact 24.25 Million shares and set a 0.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.5, implying an increase of 184.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $6 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ASLN is trading 210.88% off suggested target high and 159.07% from its likely low.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -14.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -5.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)’s Major holders

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.64% of the shares at 10.64% float percentage. In total, 8 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.42 Million shares (or 18.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.7 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sio Capital Management, LLC with 1.38 Million shares, or about 18.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $2.62 Million.

