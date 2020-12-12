Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)’s traded shares stood at 529,167 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.85. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.09, to imply a decline of -2.68% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The ARLP share’s 52-week high remains $12.02, putting it -136.15% down since that peak but still an impressive +48.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.63. The company has a valuation of $647.42 Million, with an average of 669.65 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 619.01 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ARLP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.08.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) trade information

After registering a -2.68% downside on the day, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.42- this Thursday, Dec 10, jumping 6.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.49%, and 49.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -52.96%. Short interest in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) saw shorts transact 503.39 Million shares and set a 0.81 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.5, implying an increase of 8.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $6 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ARLP is trading 17.88% off suggested target high and -1.77% from its likely low.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) shares are +37.2% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -157% against -59.1%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -60% this quarter before jumping 106.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -32.4% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -8.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 11.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -6.83% annually.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)’s Major holders

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. insiders hold 31.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.34% of the shares at 18.12% float percentage. In total, 108 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Magnolia Group, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 5.07 Million shares (or 3.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $14.05 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 1.81 Million shares, or about 1.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $5.03 Million.

We also have Neuberger & Berman MLP & Energy Income Fund and Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Select 40 as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, Neuberger & Berman MLP & Energy Income Fund holds roughly 700,000 shares. This is just over 0.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.25 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 405.32 Thousand, or 0.32% of the shares, all valued at about $1.35 Million.

