Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)’s traded shares stood at 450,449 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.69. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.53, to imply an increase of 7.97% or $0.63 in intraday trading. The AGLE share’s 52-week high remains $11.38, putting it -33.41% down since that peak but still an impressive +58.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.5. The company has a valuation of $408.9 Million, with an average of 245.15 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 276.68 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (AGLE), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AGLE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.31.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) trade information

After registering a 7.97% upside on the day, Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (AGLE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.96- this Friday, Dec 11, jumping 4.8% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.02%, and -13.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.65%. Short interest in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) saw shorts transact 2.8 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.29, implying an increase of 90.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9 and $26 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AGLE is trading 204.81% off suggested target high and 5.51% from its likely low.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (AGLE) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -22% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -15% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)’s Major holders

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 2.53% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.41% of the shares at 96.86% float percentage. In total, 138 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 4.38 Million shares (or 9.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $31.05 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with 4.02 Million shares, or about 8.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $28.47 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (AGLE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,069,280 shares. This is just over 2.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.58 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 897.67 Thousand, or 1.87% of the shares, all valued at about $6.89 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored