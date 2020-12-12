Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC)’s traded shares stood at 434,336 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.32, to imply a decline of -9.81% or -$0.47 in intraday trading. The NTEC share’s 52-week high remains $15.82, putting it -266.2% down since that peak but still an impressive +49.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.2. The company has a valuation of $17.06 Million, with an average of 4.49 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 902.72 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NTEC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.75.

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) trade information

After registering a -9.81% downside on the day, Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.12- this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 39.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.67%, and 25.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -56.8%. Short interest in Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) saw shorts transact 113.29 Million shares and set a 0.13 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13, implying an increase of 200.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13 and $13 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NTEC is trading 200.93% off suggested target high and 200.93% from its likely low.

Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 85.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

