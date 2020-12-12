ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s traded shares stood at 312,221 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.71. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.29, to imply a decline of 0% or $0 in intraday trading. The PRQR share’s 52-week high remains $10.98, putting it -155.94% down since that peak but still an impressive +20.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.4. The company has a valuation of $215.13 Million, with an average of 435.45 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 266.07 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PRQR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.28.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) trade information

After registering a 0% downside on the day, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.50- this Friday, Dec 11, jumping 4.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.06%, and 3.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -56.71%. Short interest in ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) saw shorts transact 1.18 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ProQR Therapeutics N.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) shares are -22.56% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -32.9% against 14.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 34.9% this quarter before jumping 3.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 393.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $100Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $180Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $470.34 Million and $263Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -78.7% before falling -31.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -21.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -27% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s Major holders

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. insiders hold 2.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.9% of the shares at 72.03% float percentage. In total, 69 institutions holds shares in the company, led by RTW Investments LP. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 4.97 Million shares (or 9.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23.82 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 4.72 Million shares, or about 9.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $22.62 Million.

We also have PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Fd and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Fd holds roughly 1,725,935 shares. This is just over 3.44% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.37 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 499.92 Thousand, or 1% of the shares, all valued at about $1.84 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored