BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)’s traded shares stood at 568,471 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $24.12, to imply a decline of -2.31% or -$0.57 in intraday trading. The BRBR share’s 52-week high remains $25.32, putting it -4.98% down since that peak but still an impressive +43.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.56. The company has a valuation of $951.02 Million, with an average of 361.65 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 319.21 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for BellRing Brands, Inc. (BRBR), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BRBR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.22.

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) trade information

After registering a -2.31% downside on the day, BellRing Brands, Inc. (BRBR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $25.32 this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 4.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.14%, and 20.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.29%. Short interest in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) saw shorts transact 1.1 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.13, implying an increase of 4.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20 and $30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BRBR is trading 24.38% off suggested target high and -17.08% from its likely low.

BellRing Brands, Inc. (BRBR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BellRing Brands, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. BellRing Brands, Inc. (BRBR) shares are +22.37% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 31.15% against 7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 37.5% this quarter before jumping 27.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 11.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $270.27 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $271.71 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $239.88 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 12.7%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -83.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 21.32% annually.

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)’s Major holders

BellRing Brands, Inc. insiders hold 0.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 109.49% of the shares at 110.17% float percentage. In total, 158 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Route One Investment Company, L.P. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 5.17 Million shares (or 13.1% of shares), all amounting to roughly $107.14 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Victory Capital Management Inc. with 3.6 Million shares, or about 9.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $74.69 Million.

We also have Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BellRing Brands, Inc. (BRBR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 1,928,230 shares. This is just over 4.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $39.99 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.26 Million, or 3.2% of the shares, all valued at about $25.06 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored