Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)’s traded shares stood at 318,234 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $21.42, to imply a decline of -0.19% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The VVNT share’s 52-week high remains $32, putting it -49.39% down since that peak but still an impressive +60.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.51. The company has a valuation of $4.25 Billion, with an average of 288.64 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 282.56 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (VVNT), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VVNT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.5.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) trade information

After registering a -0.19% downside on the day, Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (VVNT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $23.73 this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 9.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.59%, and 10.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 108.26%. Short interest in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) saw shorts transact 2.87 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.67, implying an increase of 5.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $19 and $34 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VVNT is trading 58.73% off suggested target high and -11.3% from its likely low.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (VVNT) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $328.66 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $329.68 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $307.83 Million and $303.23 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 6.8% before jumping 8.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -20.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)’s Major holders

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. insiders hold 10.2% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.03% of the shares at 94.69% float percentage. In total, 95 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackstone Group Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 117.37 Million shares (or 59.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fortress Investment Group LLC with 25.16 Million shares, or about 12.68% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $429.74 Million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (VVNT) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 1,549,796 shares. This is just over 0.78% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $24.1 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 844.5 Thousand, or 0.43% of the shares, all valued at about $14.42 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored