Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)’s traded shares stood at 472,651 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.26. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.66, to imply a decline of -1.89% or -$0.36 in intraday trading. The COLL share’s 52-week high remains $25.59, putting it -37.14% down since that peak but still an impressive +30.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13. The company has a valuation of $645.31 Million, with an average of 182.8 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 267.92 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give COLL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.31.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) trade information

After registering a -1.89% downside on the day, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $19.90 this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 6.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.75%, and -3.57% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -9.33%. Short interest in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) saw shorts transact 4.04 Million shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28.29, implying an increase of 51.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8 and $38 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, COLL is trading 103.64% off suggested target high and -57.13% from its likely low.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL) shares are +2.92% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -222.06% against 15.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 542.9% this quarter before jumping 3900% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 5.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $78.37 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $85.3 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $74.2 Million and $76.51 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 5.6% before jumping 11.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 5.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 42.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.55% annually.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)’s Major holders

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. insiders hold 0.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 111.36% of the shares at 112.45% float percentage. In total, 213 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Janus Henderson Group PLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 5.12 Million shares (or 14.81% of shares), all amounting to roughly $106.65 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.81 Million shares, or about 8.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $58.48 Million.

We also have Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund holds roughly 2,264,477 shares. This is just over 6.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $47.15 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.34 Million, or 3.89% of the shares, all valued at about $27.99 Million.

