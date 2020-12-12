Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)’s traded shares stood at 536,095 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.66. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13, to imply an increase of 17.43% or $1.93 in intraday trading. The ALPN share’s 52-week high remains $15, putting it -15.38% down since that peak but still an impressive +84.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.05. The company has a valuation of $309.44 Million, with an average of 64.09 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 44.72 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (ALPN), translating to a mean rating of 1.4. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ALPN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.33.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) trade information

After registering a 17.43% upside on the day, Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (ALPN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $14.63 this Friday, Dec 11, jumping 11.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 31.71%, and 62.5% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 238.54%. Short interest in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) saw shorts transact 26.92 Million shares and set a 0.6 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.5, implying an increase of 65.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $18 and $27 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ALPN is trading 107.69% off suggested target high and 38.46% from its likely low.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (ALPN) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $2.53 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $12.83 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $884Million and $1.09 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 186.2% before jumping 1076% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 12.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 13.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)’s Major holders

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. insiders hold 30.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 52.87% of the shares at 76.26% float percentage. In total, 41 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbimed Advisors LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 3.67 Million shares (or 15.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $32.27 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Frazier Management LLC with 2.57 Million shares, or about 10.8% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $22.6 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (ALPN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 263,316 shares. This is just over 1.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.31 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 28.2 Thousand, or 0.12% of the shares, all valued at about $247.86 Thousand.

