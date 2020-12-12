Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX)’s traded shares stood at 315,172 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.81. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.55, to imply a decline of -4.95% or -$0.55 in intraday trading. The FLUX share’s 52-week high remains $12.49, putting it -18.39% down since that peak but still an impressive +62.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4. The company has a valuation of $126.18 Million, with an average of 381.49 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 362.52 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (FLUX), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FLUX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.32.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) trade information

After registering a -4.95% downside on the day, Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (FLUX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.29 this Friday, Dec 11, jumping 6.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.99%, and 17.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 14.8%. Short interest in Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) saw shorts transact 100.4 Million shares and set a 0.28 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14, implying an increase of 32.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13 and $15 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FLUX is trading 42.18% off suggested target high and 23.22% from its likely low.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (FLUX) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -2.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 1.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX)’s Major holders

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 38.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.89% of the shares at 19.25% float percentage. In total, 11 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Formidable Asset Management, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 158.33 Thousand shares (or 1.9% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.06 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. with 39.29 Thousand shares, or about 0.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $263.24 Thousand.

