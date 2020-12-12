MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT)’s traded shares stood at 436,995 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.84. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.66, to imply a decline of -1.78% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The MICT share’s 52-week high remains $8.45, putting it -409.04% down since that peak but still an impressive +73.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.439. The company has a valuation of $113.85 Million, with an average of 532.88 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 636.92 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for MICT, Inc. (MICT), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MICT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.16.

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) trade information

After registering a -1.78% downside on the day, MICT, Inc. (MICT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.87 this Tuesday, Dec 08, jumping 11.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.35%, and 9.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 86.45%. Short interest in MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) saw shorts transact 30.03 Million shares and set a 0.05 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6, implying an increase of 261.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6 and $6 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MICT is trading 261.45% off suggested target high and 261.45% from its likely low.

MICT, Inc. (MICT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -1.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 51.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT)’s Major holders

MICT, Inc. insiders hold 47.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.45% of the shares at 8.55% float percentage. In total, 19 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Barclays PLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 442.51 Thousand shares (or 0.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.71 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 307.33 Thousand shares, or about 0.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $1.19 Million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MICT, Inc. (MICT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 58,544 shares. This is just over 0.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $226.57 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.41 Thousand, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about $32.55 Thousand.

