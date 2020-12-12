China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD)’s traded shares stood at 369,714 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.56. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.02, to imply a decline of -0.97% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The CJJD share’s 52-week high remains $3.46, putting it -239.22% down since that peak but still an impressive +21.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.8. The company has a valuation of $38.72 Million, with an average of 543.75 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 616.77 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (CJJD), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CJJD a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) trade information

After registering a -0.97% downside on the day, China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (CJJD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.14 this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 10.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.27%, and -3.77% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -43.96%. Short interest in China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) saw shorts transact 574.96 Million shares and set a 0.93 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7, implying an increase of 586.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7 and $7 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CJJD is trading 586.27% off suggested target high and 586.27% from its likely low.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (CJJD) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -38.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -453.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30% annually.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD)’s Major holders

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. insiders hold 24.9% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.27% of the shares at 24.32% float percentage. In total, 20 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 4.84 Million shares (or 12.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.69 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.28 Million shares, or about 3.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $1.24 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored