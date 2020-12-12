Arconic Corporation (NYSE:ARNC)’s traded shares stood at 566,969 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $30.29, to imply a decline of -1.66% or -$0.51 in intraday trading. The ARNC share’s 52-week high remains $31.59, putting it -4.29% down since that peak but still an impressive +80.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.8. The company has a valuation of $3.31 Billion, with an average of 900.67 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 757.13 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Arconic Corporation (ARNC), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ARNC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.32.

Arconic Corporation (NYSE:ARNC) trade information

After registering a -1.66% downside on the day, Arconic Corporation (ARNC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $31.59 this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 4.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.97%, and 8.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 337.72%. Short interest in Arconic Corporation (NYSE:ARNC) saw shorts transact 2.08 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $32.67, implying an increase of 7.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $32 and $34 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ARNC is trading 12.25% off suggested target high and 5.65% from its likely low.

Arconic Corporation (ARNC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 31.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.66% annually.

Arconic Corporation (NYSE:ARNC)’s Major holders

Arconic Corporation insiders hold 0.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.63% of the shares at 95.35% float percentage. In total, 357 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 15.75 Million shares (or 14.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $300.03 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Orbis Allan Gray Ltd with 14.03 Million shares, or about 12.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $267.22 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Arconic Corporation (ARNC) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 5,945,107 shares. This is just over 5.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $129.25 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.06 Million, or 2.8% of the shares, all valued at about $58.23 Million.

