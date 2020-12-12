Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)’s traded shares stood at 443,381 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.63. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.17, to imply an increase of 2.63% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The AQMS share’s 52-week high remains $1.6, putting it -36.75% down since that peak but still an impressive +71.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.33. The company has a valuation of $71.58 Million, with an average of 618.74 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 848.24 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Aqua Metals, Inc. (AQMS), translating to a mean rating of 1. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AQMS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) trade information

After registering a 2.63% upside on the day, Aqua Metals, Inc. (AQMS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.28 this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 8.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.4%, and 20.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 54.91%. Short interest in Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) saw shorts transact 1.68 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2, implying an increase of 70.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2 and $2 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AQMS is trading 70.94% off suggested target high and 70.94% from its likely low.

Aqua Metals, Inc. (AQMS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -11.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 27.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 35% annually.

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)’s Major holders

Aqua Metals, Inc. insiders hold 3.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.86% of the shares at 23.76% float percentage. In total, 47 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Cannell Capital LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 3.26 Million shares (or 5.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.97 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.17 Million shares, or about 3.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $1.98 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aqua Metals, Inc. (AQMS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,218,347 shares. This is just over 1.99% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.11 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 792.76 Thousand, or 1.3% of the shares, all valued at about $722.2 Thousand.

