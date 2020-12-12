Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU)’s traded shares stood at 467,835 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.89. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.47, to imply an increase of 1.23% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The AXU share’s 52-week high remains $3.5, putting it -41.7% down since that peak but still an impressive +70.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.72. The company has a valuation of $332.04 Million, with an average of 946.98 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.05 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AXU a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.81, implying an increase of 13.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.15 and $3.61 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AXU is trading 46.15% off suggested target high and -12.96% from its likely low.

Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 31.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 3.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU)’s Major holders

Alexco Resource Corp. insiders hold 3.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 24.29% of the shares at 25.23% float percentage. In total, 75 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 7.29 Million shares (or 5.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.24 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Jupiter Asset Management Limited with 6.81 Million shares, or about 4.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $17.97 Million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 6,897,677 shares. This is just over 5.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17.18 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.48 Million, or 1.81% of the shares, all valued at about $6.17 Million.

