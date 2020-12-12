Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)’s traded shares stood at 304,836 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23.75, to imply a decline of -3.06% or -$0.75 in intraday trading. The AFYA share’s 52-week high remains $30.98, putting it -30.44% down since that peak but still an impressive +41.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.98. The company has a valuation of $2.21 Billion, with an average of 228.74 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 197.39 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Afya Limited (AFYA), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AFYA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.26.

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) trade information

After registering a -3.06% downside on the day, Afya Limited (AFYA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $25.65 this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 7.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.13%, and -14.87% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -12.43%. Short interest in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) saw shorts transact 945.68 Million shares and set a 4.79 days time to cover.

Afya Limited (AFYA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Afya Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Afya Limited (AFYA) shares are +5.37% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -10.53% against 11.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 23.8% this quarter before jumping 19.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 68.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $64.99 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $78.81 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $41.13 Million and $51.88 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 58% before jumping 51.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -28.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.36% annually.

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)’s Major holders

Afya Limited insiders hold 19.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73% of the shares at 90.27% float percentage. In total, 89 institutions holds shares in the company, led by BAMCO Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 3.11 Million shares (or 6.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $84.8 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ameriprise Financial, Inc. with 2.6 Million shares, or about 5.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $70.74 Million.

We also have Baron Emerging Markets Fund and Baron Global Advantage Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Afya Limited (AFYA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Baron Emerging Markets Fund holds roughly 1,350,321 shares. This is just over 3% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $36.78 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.31 Million, or 2.91% of the shares, all valued at about $35.62 Million.

