StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)’s traded shares stood at 322,194 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $32.5, to imply an increase of 0.49% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The STEP share’s 52-week high remains $33.74, putting it -3.82% down since that peak but still an impressive +30.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.72. The company has a valuation of $950.22 Million, with an average of 360.88 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 464.89 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for StepStone Group Inc. (STEP), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give STEP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.16.

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $30.2, implying a decline of -7.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $27 and $34 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, STEP is trading 4.62% off suggested target high and -16.92% from its likely low.

StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 143.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)’s Major holders

StepStone Group Inc. insiders hold 2.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.62% of the shares at 101.72% float percentage. In total, 89 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 7.21 Million shares (or 24.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $191.99 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 4.31 Million shares, or about 14.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $114.59 Million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 976,856 shares. This is just over 3.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $25.99 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 709.91 Thousand, or 2.43% of the shares, all valued at about $18.25 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored