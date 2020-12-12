Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY)’s traded shares stood at 300,974 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.82, to imply a decline of -3.29% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The BRY share’s 52-week high remains $9.96, putting it -160.73% down since that peak but still an impressive +52.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.82. The company has a valuation of $305.33 Million, with an average of 370.04 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 362.36 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Berry Corporation (BRY), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BRY a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.16.

Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) trade information

After registering a -3.29% downside on the day, Berry Corporation (BRY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.16- this Thursday, Dec 10, jumping 8.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.02%, and 16.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -59.49%. Short interest in Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) saw shorts transact 1.21 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.88, implying an increase of 27.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.5 and $7 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BRY is trading 83.25% off suggested target high and -8.38% from its likely low.

Berry Corporation (BRY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Berry Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Berry Corporation (BRY) shares are -25.97% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -55.56% against -17.5%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -61% this quarter before falling -156.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 6.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $132.3 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $99.88 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $118.13 Million and $339.26 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 12% before falling -70.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -12.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY)’s Major holders

Berry Corporation insiders hold 1.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.93% of the shares at 96.95% float percentage. In total, 161 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Oaktree Capital Management, LP. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 12.91 Million shares (or 16.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $40.94 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Benefit Street Partners, LLC with 12.7 Million shares, or about 15.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $40.27 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Berry Corporation (BRY) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2,236,974 shares. This is just over 2.8% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.09 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.75 Million, or 2.19% of the shares, all valued at about $5.54 Million.

