Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS)’s traded shares stood at 460,767 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.61, to imply a decline of -2.83% or -$0.28 in intraday trading. The DMS share’s 52-week high remains $11.85, putting it -23.31% down since that peak but still an impressive +34.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.32. The company has a valuation of $561.15 Million, with an average of 180.22 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 85.96 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (DMS), translating to a mean rating of 1. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DMS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.15.

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) trade information

After registering a -2.83% downside on the day, Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (DMS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $10.04 this Thursday, Dec 10, jumping 4.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 32.01%, and 23.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -7.06%. Short interest in Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) saw shorts transact 155.63 Million shares and set a 1.81 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14, implying an increase of 45.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13 and $15 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DMS is trading 56.09% off suggested target high and 35.28% from its likely low.

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (DMS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -150.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS)’s Major holders

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. insiders hold 34.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.4% of the shares at 95.15% float percentage. In total, 21 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Management Company, LLP. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 538.8 Thousand shares (or 1.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.15 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Monashee Investment Management LLC with 400Thousand shares, or about 1.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $3.08 Million.

