Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)’s traded shares stood at 333,778 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.59. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $38.98, to imply a decline of -3.8% or -$1.54 in intraday trading. The ECPG share’s 52-week high remains $49.01, putting it -25.73% down since that peak but still an impressive +60.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.27. The company has a valuation of $1.22 Billion, with an average of 373Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 441.21 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ECPG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.17.

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) trade information

After registering a -3.8% downside on the day, Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $41.00 this Friday, Dec 11, jumping 4.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.26%, and 22.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.24%. Short interest in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) saw shorts transact 3.83 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $52, implying an increase of 33.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $42 and $55 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ECPG is trading 41.1% off suggested target high and 7.75% from its likely low.

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Encore Capital Group, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG) shares are +3.86% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 46.05% against -4.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 39.1% this quarter before jumping 1221.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 6.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $375.25 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $374.23 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $347.79 Million and $289.08 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 7.9% before jumping 29.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 8.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 31.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13% annually.

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)’s Major holders

Encore Capital Group, Inc. insiders hold 1.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 123.48% of the shares at 125.97% float percentage. In total, 303 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 4.62 Million shares (or 14.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $178.18 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Broad Run Investment Management, LLC with 3.22 Million shares, or about 10.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $124.13 Million.

We also have Hennessy Focus Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Hennessy Focus Fund holds roughly 2,702,766 shares. This is just over 8.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $104.3 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.92 Million, or 6.12% of the shares, all valued at about $61.28 Million.

