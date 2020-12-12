YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF)’s traded shares stood at 736,941 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.84. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.45, to imply a decline of -1.62% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The YPF share’s 52-week high remains $12.14, putting it -122.75% down since that peak but still an impressive +58.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.25. The company has a valuation of $2.14 Billion, with an average of 1.53 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.3 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF), translating to a mean rating of 3.4. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 6 analyst(s) give YPF a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.38.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) trade information

After registering a -1.62% downside on the day, YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.55- this Thursday, Dec 10, jumping 1.8% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.02%, and 19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -52.94%. Short interest in YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) saw shorts transact 5.85 Million shares and set a 4.5 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.88, implying a decline of -10.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3 and $8.4 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, YPF is trading 54.13% off suggested target high and -44.95% from its likely low.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing YPF Sociedad Anonima share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) shares are -5.87% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 195.92% against -21%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 15.6% this quarter before falling -88.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -32.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $2.4 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.79 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.5 Billion and $2.83 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -31.4% before falling -1.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -39.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -176.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -6.39% annually.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF)’s Major holders

YPF Sociedad Anonima insiders hold 0.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.08% of the shares at 17.09% float percentage. In total, 177 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Management Company, LLP. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 11.43 Million shares (or 6.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $40.82 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 9.67 Million shares, or about 5.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $34.52 Million.

We also have Brandes Emerging Markets Value Fund and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Brandes Emerging Markets Value Fund holds roughly 2,415,979 shares. This is just over 1.4% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.63 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.34 Million, or 0.78% of the shares, all valued at about $4.33 Million.

