VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR)’s traded shares stood at 545,017 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 5.02. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.25, to imply a decline of -7.99% or -$0.63 in intraday trading. The VVPR share’s 52-week high remains $24.33, putting it -235.59% down since that peak but still an impressive +91.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.59. The company has a valuation of $122.81 Million, with an average of 848.33 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.39 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for VivoPower International PLC (VVPR), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VVPR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) trade information

After registering a -7.99% downside on the day, VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.17- this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 20.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -20.94%, and 1.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 590.48%. Short interest in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) saw shorts transact 82.92 Million shares and set a 24.46 days time to cover.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -49.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -252.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR)’s Major holders

VivoPower International PLC insiders hold 55.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.46% of the shares at 5.57% float percentage. In total, 5 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 341.6 Thousand shares (or 2.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.13 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Jane Street Group, LLC with 61.13 Thousand shares, or about 0.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $559.96 Thousand.

