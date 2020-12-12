HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)’s traded shares stood at 405,867 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.09, to imply a decline of -0.14% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The HYRE share’s 52-week high remains $8.6, putting it -21.3% down since that peak but still an impressive +87.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.88. The company has a valuation of $125.68 Million, with an average of 636.83 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 301.97 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for HyreCar Inc. (HYRE), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HYRE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) trade information

After registering a -0.14% downside on the day, HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.60- this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 17.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.12%, and 40.95% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 169.58%. Short interest in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) saw shorts transact 237.21 Million shares and set a 0.79 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.09, implying an increase of 0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.35 and $8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HYRE is trading 12.83% off suggested target high and -10.44% from its likely low.

HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing HyreCar Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) shares are +192.98% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -23.6% against -16.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 71% this quarter before jumping 72% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 61.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $7.36 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $8.37 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.9 Million and $5.78 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 50.2% before jumping 44.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 31.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)’s Major holders

HyreCar Inc. insiders hold 17.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 34.77% of the shares at 41.96% float percentage. In total, 39 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Lynrock Lake LP. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.69 Million shares (or 9.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.33 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is G2 Investment Partners Management LLC with 1.09 Million shares, or about 6.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $3.43 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 238,994 shares. This is just over 1.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $752.83 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 210.95 Thousand, or 1.19% of the shares, all valued at about $734.12 Thousand.

