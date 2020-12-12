Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE)’s traded shares stood at 374,178 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $39.92, to imply an increase of 0.15% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The VIE share’s 52-week high remains $70.66, putting it -77% down since that peak but still an impressive +40.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $23.69. The company has a valuation of $2.19 Billion, with an average of 197.59 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 187.28 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Viela Bio, Inc. (VIE), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VIE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.7.

Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) trade information

After registering a 0.15% upside on the day, Viela Bio, Inc. (VIE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $41.17 this Friday, Dec 11, jumping 3.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.43%, and 13.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 47.03%. Short interest in Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) saw shorts transact 4.92 Million shares and set a 0.03 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $51.67, implying an increase of 29.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $46 and $57 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VIE is trading 42.79% off suggested target high and 15.23% from its likely low.

Viela Bio, Inc. (VIE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Viela Bio, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Viela Bio, Inc. (VIE) shares are -17.79% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -57.98% against 14.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 89.8% this quarter before jumping 8.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -83.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $5.55 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $8.27 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $30Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -81.5%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 38.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE)’s Major holders

Viela Bio, Inc. insiders hold 55.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 47.15% of the shares at 104.97% float percentage. In total, 94 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 8.21 Million shares (or 14.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $230.5 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited with 4.07 Million shares, or about 7.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $114.29 Million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Viela Bio, Inc. (VIE) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 2,090,732 shares. This is just over 3.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $66.72 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.17 Million, or 2.14% of the shares, all valued at about $37.37 Million.

