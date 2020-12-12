iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)’s traded shares stood at 528,749 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.49, to imply a decline of -0.13% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The ICLK share’s 52-week high remains $10.22, putting it -36.45% down since that peak but still an impressive +59.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.01. The company has a valuation of $677.18 Million, with an average of 677.62 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 845.09 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ICLK a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.01.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) trade information

After registering a -0.13% downside on the day, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.59- this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 1.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.85%, and 1.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 132.61%. Short interest in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) saw shorts transact 1.18 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.4, implying an increase of 52.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.9 and $13 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ICLK is trading 73.56% off suggested target high and 32.18% from its likely low.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $74.34 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $59.88 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $56.67 Million and $49.03 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 31.2% before jumping 22.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 72.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)’s Major holders

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 35.46% of the shares at 35.46% float percentage. In total, 73 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FIL LTD. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 5.19 Million shares (or 10.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $34.59 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baillie Gifford and Company with 3.33 Million shares, or about 7.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $22.24 Million.

We also have Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund and Fidelity Advisor Emerging Asia Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund holds roughly 1,041,527 shares. This is just over 2.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.95 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 549.54 Thousand, or 1.16% of the shares, all valued at about $3.67 Million.

