Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)’s traded shares stood at 360,343 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.87. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.97, to imply a decline of -1.25% or -$0.24 in intraday trading. The CRDF share’s 52-week high remains $25.5, putting it -34.42% down since that peak but still an impressive +96.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.7. The company has a valuation of $670.11 Million, with an average of 1.19 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.26 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (CRDF), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CRDF a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.14.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $27.33, implying an increase of 44.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $25 and $30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CRDF is trading 58.14% off suggested target high and 31.79% from its likely low.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (CRDF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cardiff Oncology, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (CRDF) shares are +693.72% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -62.86% against 14.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 80.3% this quarter before jumping 70.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 14.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $30Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $50Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $93Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -67.7%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 44.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 66.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)’s Major holders

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. insiders hold 0.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.12% of the shares at 62.27% float percentage. In total, 80 institutions holds shares in the company, led by RA Capital Management, L.P. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 3.29 Million shares (or 9.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $46.69 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Caxton Corp with 1.85 Million shares, or about 5.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $26.18 Million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (CRDF) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 979,400 shares. This is just over 2.77% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.49 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 768.1 Thousand, or 2.17% of the shares, all valued at about $10.9 Million.

