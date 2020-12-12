Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)’s traded shares stood at 500,511 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.46. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $88.46, to imply a decline of -2.63% or -$2.39 in intraday trading. The AMBA share’s 52-week high remains $95.5, putting it -7.96% down since that peak but still an impressive +59.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $36.02. The company has a valuation of $3.11 Billion, with an average of 1.38 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 615.99 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AMBA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.08.

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) trade information

After registering a -2.63% downside on the day, Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $95.50 this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 7.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.89%, and 48.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 46.07%. Short interest in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) saw shorts transact 3.62 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $80.07, implying a decline of -9.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $59 and $100 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMBA is trading 13.05% off suggested target high and -33.3% from its likely low.

Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $58.14 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending April 01, 2021, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $56.23 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $57.21 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1.6%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -23.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -45.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)’s Major holders

Ambarella, Inc. insiders hold 4.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.57% of the shares at 80.32% float percentage. In total, 315 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 3Million shares (or 8.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $156.44 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.86 Million shares, or about 8.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $149.2 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 911,606 shares. This is just over 2.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $47.57 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 761.69 Thousand, or 2.2% of the shares, all valued at about $39.75 Million.

