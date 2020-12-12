Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)’s traded shares stood at 663,697 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.33. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $35.28, to imply a decline of -4.62% or -$1.71 in intraday trading. The ADNT share’s 52-week high remains $37.88, putting it -7.37% down since that peak but still an impressive +83.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.9. The company has a valuation of $3.31 Billion, with an average of 1.2 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.11 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Adient plc (ADNT), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ADNT a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.85.

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) trade information

After registering a -4.62% downside on the day, Adient plc (ADNT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $37.88 this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 6.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.41%, and 29.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 66.02%. Short interest in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) saw shorts transact 3.61 Million shares and set a 3.25 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $35.4, implying an increase of 0.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20 and $44 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ADNT is trading 24.72% off suggested target high and -43.31% from its likely low.

Adient plc (ADNT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Adient plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Adient plc (ADNT) shares are +92.26% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -7525% against -5.8%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -11.5% this quarter before jumping 9.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 16.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $3.81 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.73 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.94 Billion and $3.51 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -3.2% before jumping 6.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -26.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -11.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 34.57% annually.

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)’s Major holders

Adient plc insiders hold 1.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.37% of the shares at 93.46% float percentage. In total, 374 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 9.8 Million shares (or 10.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $169.9 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Lyrical Asset Management LP with 5.31 Million shares, or about 5.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $92.06 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Adient plc (ADNT) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds roughly 2,449,908 shares. This is just over 2.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $51.99 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.09 Million, or 2.22% of the shares, all valued at about $34.73 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored