Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)’s traded shares stood at 367,465 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.09. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.25, to imply a decline of -1.32% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The AMTX share’s 52-week high remains $5.1, putting it -126.67% down since that peak but still an impressive +83.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.371. The company has a valuation of $49.09 Million, with an average of 2.56 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.63 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Aemetis, Inc. (AMTX), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AMTX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.54.

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) trade information

After registering a -1.32% downside on the day, Aemetis, Inc. (AMTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.70- this Tuesday, Dec 08, jumping 16.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -16.04%, and -35.53% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 171.08%. Short interest in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) saw shorts transact 696.72 Million shares and set a 427.44 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.13, implying an increase of 216.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.25 and $10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMTX is trading 344.44% off suggested target high and 88.89% from its likely low.

Aemetis, Inc. (AMTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Aemetis, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Aemetis, Inc. (AMTX) shares are +177.74% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -1.14% against 4.8%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -63.6% this quarter before jumping 25.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -11.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $49.88 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $47.42 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $52.1 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -4.3%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -48.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)’s Major holders

Aemetis, Inc. insiders hold 10.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 29.52% of the shares at 32.87% float percentage. In total, 28 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.1 Million shares (or 5.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.53 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 677.41 Thousand shares, or about 3.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $2.17 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aemetis, Inc. (AMTX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 418,057 shares. This is just over 1.92% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.34 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 145Thousand, or 0.66% of the shares, all valued at about $464Thousand.

