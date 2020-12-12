Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)’s traded shares stood at 414,695 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.1. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.37, to imply an increase of 0.92% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The ARAY share’s 52-week high remains $4.7, putting it -7.55% down since that peak but still an impressive +69.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.33. The company has a valuation of $398.87 Million, with an average of 665.2 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 900.13 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Accuray Incorporated (ARAY), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ARAY a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) trade information

After registering a 0.92% upside on the day, Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.59- this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 4.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.39%, and 25.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 54.96%. Short interest in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) saw shorts transact 5.46 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7, implying an increase of 60.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4 and $10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ARAY is trading 128.83% off suggested target high and -8.47% from its likely low.

Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Accuray Incorporated share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) shares are +91.67% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -66.67% against 15%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -116.7% this quarter before falling -66.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -0.2% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 122.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)’s Major holders

Accuray Incorporated insiders hold 3.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.07% of the shares at 76.75% float percentage. In total, 163 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 6.83 Million shares (or 7.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $16.4 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Neuberger Berman Group, LLC with 5.59 Million shares, or about 6.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $13.43 Million.

We also have Heartland Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Heartland Value Fund holds roughly 3,000,000 shares. This is just over 3.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.2 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.91 Million, or 3.19% of the shares, all valued at about $6.98 Million.

