Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG)’s traded shares stood at 706,939 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.8. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.79, to imply an increase of 3.13% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The ACTG share’s 52-week high remains $4.46, putting it -17.68% down since that peak but still an impressive +53.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.75. The company has a valuation of $186.77 Million, with an average of 189.3 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 196.23 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ACTG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) trade information

After registering a 3.13% upside on the day, Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.00- this Friday, Dec 11, jumping 5.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.41%, and 5.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 42.48%. Short interest in Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) saw shorts transact 936.99 Million shares and set a 4.77 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6, implying an increase of 58.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6 and $6 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ACTG is trading 58.31% off suggested target high and 58.31% from its likely low.

Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 23.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 83.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG)’s Major holders

Acacia Research Corporation insiders hold 5.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.37% of the shares at 71.54% float percentage. In total, 116 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 2.99 Million shares (or 6.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.36 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.63 Million shares, or about 5.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $9.13 Million.

We also have Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund and Heartland Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund holds roughly 2,500,000 shares. This is just over 5.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.9 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.39 Million, or 4.85% of the shares, all valued at about $8.3 Million.

