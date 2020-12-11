Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)’s traded shares stood at 4,445,617 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.51, to imply a decline of -1.87% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The AUY share’s 52-week high remains $7.02, putting it -27.4% down since that peak but still an impressive +59.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.23. The company has a valuation of $5.24 Billion, with an average of 12.61 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 14.74 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give AUY a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.02.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) trade information

After registering a -1.87% downside on the day, Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.80- this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 4.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.63%, and 2.3% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 40.11%. Short interest in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) saw shorts transact 7.95 Million shares and set a 0.54 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.13, implying an increase of 47.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.5 and $12 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AUY is trading 117.79% off suggested target high and -0.18% from its likely low.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $431.81 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2018, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $480.71 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $403.5 Million and $428.1 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 7% before jumping 12.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -27.04% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 40.04% annually.

AUY Dividends

However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Yamana Gold Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.07, with the share yield ticking at 1.3% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.92%.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)’s Major holders

Yamana Gold Inc. insiders hold 0.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.69% of the shares at 53.86% float percentage. In total, 470 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 107.66 Million shares (or 11.3% of shares), all amounting to roughly $611.5 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Boston Partners with 42.69 Million shares, or about 4.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $242.48 Million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 54,475,268 shares. This is just over 5.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $302.88 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 42.41 Million, or 4.45% of the shares, all valued at about $235.8 Million.

