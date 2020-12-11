W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)’s traded shares stood at 23,396,259 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.31. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.66, to imply an increase of 23.15% or $0.5 in intraday trading. The WTI share’s 52-week high remains $6.1, putting it -129.32% down since that peak but still an impressive +59.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.07. The company has a valuation of $377.13 Million, with an average of 5Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.51 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give WTI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.28.

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) trade information

After registering a 23.15% upside on the day, W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.75- this Thursday, Dec 10, jumping 3.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 27.88%, and 53.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -52.16%. Short interest in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) saw shorts transact 19.01 Million shares and set a 5.42 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.9, implying an increase of 9.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.7 and $4.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WTI is trading 69.17% off suggested target high and -36.09% from its likely low.

W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing W&T Offshore, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) shares are -6.99% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -171.67% against -34.4%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -500% this quarter before falling -200% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -38.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $77.16 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $93.97 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $151.89 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -49.2%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 40.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -70.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)’s Major holders

W&T Offshore, Inc. insiders hold 34.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 38.37% of the shares at 58.82% float percentage. In total, 165 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 7.3 Million shares (or 5.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.15 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.32 Million shares, or about 4.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $11.38 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3,454,848 shares. This is just over 2.44% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.22 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.98 Million, or 1.39% of the shares, all valued at about $2.77 Million.

